Record rainfall in Selangor passes 380mm mark, state government moves victims to relief centres

Motorists attempt to drive through floodwaters in Kampung Jalan Kebung in Shah Alam December 18, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the continuous heavy rain in the state that started at 10am yesterday has surpassed the 380mm (millimetres) mark, doubling the previous record of 180mm.

In a statement, Amirudin said that several measures are already in place to deal with the flood situation in the state.

“The Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage informed me that the rainfall distribution had reached 380 .

“This is more than double the highest rainfall distribution recorded previously, which was about 180mm and normally, the water level will only reach about 60mm. The tide level in several affected areas has also reached up to 4.5 metres,” he said.

He said the priority is to get as many people who are affected by the floods out as fast as possible, with 46 temporary relief centres (PPS) activated in the districts of Klang, Petaling, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor — which now currently houses 3,582 flood victims.

“All these PPS will be equipped with basic necessities such as clothing, food, hand sanitisers, masks and cubicles to protect their family’s personal items,” he said.

He said because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all flood victims are required to undergo Covid-19 testing which will be done for free to prevent an outbreak at the PPS.

He added that a special PPS has already been set up for those who are Covid-19 positive.

“State government assets as well as agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, the Police and the Armed Forces will be deployed – especially flood vehicles for the purpose of evacuating victims, as well as distribution of basic necessities.

“I have also directed Air Selangor to park water tankers at the PPS for the use of the temporarily displaced flood victims,” he said.

He added that all efforts are being coordinated at the 24-hour Smart Selangor Operations Centre (SSOC) located at the State Secretary’s headquarters in Shah Alam.

“Team Selangor and Selangor Volunteer (SERVE) will assist the state government in placing the flood victims in PPS, distributing early assistance as well as the clean up process that will begin once the flood waters start to recede,” he said.

Amirudin said that a total of 93 pumps are in full operation to speed up the flow of water to the river drainage system to control the ongoing flooding in five districts in Selangor, adding that 134 floodgates had to be closed due to the high tide, which makes it unsafe to open over fears that water may overflow into nearby residential areas.

“I am advising residents in these areas to follow the advice of the security forces and be prepared to evacuate if instructed to do so. This is to protect the safety of you and your family in this critical time.

“Avoid going out of the house if there is no urgent need. Stay away from waterlogged areas as this may cause electric shocks or attract lightning,” he said.