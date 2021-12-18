Port Klang Authority: Operations in Port Klang affected by floods

A man wades through flood water outside his house in Kampung Jalan Kebun Seksyen 30 in Klang December 18, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 ― Heavy rainfall and flash floods since yesterday have severely affected port operations at Port Klang’s terminals at Northport, Westports and Southport, said the Port Klang Authority (PKA).

In a statement today, it said operations at warehouses and empty container depots in the surrounding areas have also been adversely affected and were further aggravated by damages to access roads.

“To make matters worse, many port and logistics operations staff are unable to report to work due to travel difficulties. Hence, movement of containers and cargoes to and from the ports are expected to be severely affected and deliveries will be delayed for the next several days,” it said.

PKA said vessel berthing will also be delayed due to the inclement weather which has caused a backlog of vessels at the outer anchorage with many more expected to arrive over the coming days.

However, the authority said it is working closely with the port and logistics industry players to optimise available resources and do everything possible to ensure the continuance of port and logistics operations.

“Priority will be given to deliveries of essential goods particularly food items, medical supplies and refrigerated goods,” it said.

It added that terminal operators, forwarding agents, haulier companies and goods clearing government agencies are urged to come together during this difficult time to assist and ensure goods are able to reach the markets and minimise the despair faced by the public who are already facing the wrath of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, we appeal to the public to exercise patience while we navigate through this difficult period and we are confident that together we will overcome these challenges.

“In these challenging times which call for a united show of resilience and compassion, we urge the port and logistics community to extend the required aid to local communities who are affected by the floods by reaching out to your community leaders to find out how you can be of assistance,” it said. ― Bernama