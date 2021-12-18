MoH: More than 2.73 million adolescent population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNOW portal, 2,832,684 individuals or 90 per cent of the country’s adolescent population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Some 86.9 per cent of the adolescent population or 2,733,768 individuals aged between between 12 and 17 in Malaysia have have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNOW portal, 2,832,684 individuals or 90 per cent of the country’s adolescent population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,809,201 individuals or 97.4 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,116,934 individuals or 98.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 160,974 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, with 3,088 as first dose, 4,663 second dose and 153,223 as booster doses.

This brings to 55,728,484 doses of the vaccine, including 4,430,656 in booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme as of yesterday. — Bernama