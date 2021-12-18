Klang MP says desperate for funds to handle floods, demands Works Ministry to step in and assist

Klang MP Charles Santiago (pic) urged Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his Deputy, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup to allocate RM60 million to fix the damage caused by the major floods from heavy rainfall which has been persistently falling across the country for over 24 hours. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Klang MP Charles Santiago said that his constituency is in desperate need of funds to mitigate the damage caused by the major floods from heavy rainfall which has been persistently falling across the country for over 24 hours.

Laying the blame on poor drainage and potholes across Klang, Charles urged Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his Deputy, Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup to allocate RM60 million to fix these issues.

Describing the flood as the worst one in 50 years, Charles then invited the duo to come to Klang and witness the devastation caused by the flood combined with the poor drainage system in the district.

“I visited homes of people, helped with the cleaning up but it was a scene of devastation. New furniture was soaked wet, filthy water was filling up homes, families struggled to find spaces to sleep in and cars were half-submerged.

“The people of Klang are furious and their anger is justified. We can’t point the fingers back at them for throwing rubbish or clogging drains because this flash flood is caused by a combination of factors including climate change,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that he would stay true to his word and would stage a protest should the Works Ministry fail to address these issues.

“People’s lives are important. Their well-being is important. They cannot be left to contend with flash floods and its consequences such as water-borne diseases. And definitely not at a time when we are struggling to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As I said in Parliament last week, I will not hesitate to stage a protest, if the Works Ministry fails to comply with my request,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that three flood temporary relief centres (PPS) have been activated in the Klang district after several settlements especially in Port Klang were inundated following a heavy downpour.

Selangor Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis when contacted said as of 10pm last night, three PPS at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Kampung Delek, SRA Pulau Indah and Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Gong involving 113 victims based on the information received from District Disaster Management Committee.

He said the department was still actively conducting 'search and rescue’ operations to bring the victims who are feared to still be in the area because the water level is also reported to be up to the waist.