Giant closes all its hypermarkets in the Klang Valley and Selangor following the flooding of its Shah Alam outlet (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― Giant has closed all its hypermarkets in Selangor and the Klang Valley from 7pm today because of flash floods caused by the continuous rainfall since Friday.

The Giant hypermarket in Section 13, Shah Alam was flooded today and a video uploaded by RTM onto its Facebook page shows the hypermarket floor completely covered in rainwater, following rising flood waters in the area from the night before.

“My cashier counter!” cried the employee who took the video of the flooded Giant hypermarket.

“How do we get down from here?” she can be heard asking in the video, as they were seeking shelter at a higher level.

Another video shows the food court inside the same hypermarket also completely flooded, as workers were seen wading through knee-high waters.

Giant’s management team said in a statement that it would temporarily shut down operations until further notice.

“Reopening date and updates will be shared on Giant's official Facebook page here.

“The well-being of all our team members and customers remains a priority and we wish everyone to stay safe and vigilant to the current condition. We thank you for your understanding and we regret any inconvenience caused,” said the statement.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said that as many as 2,831 people have been displaced by the floods, and have been moved to 21 temporary shelters in Klang.

He added that as many as 33 temporary shelters have been set up by the Selangor state government.

Floodwaters started rising in the Shah Alam area about 9pm yesterday, and is said to have flooded several houses in Taman Sri Muda, Kota Kemuning and even the KESAS Highway towards Klang.

As of 9am today, the water level at some of the residential areas was still above knee level.