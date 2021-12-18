Covid-19: Malaysia records drop in death cases, 18 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Malaysia's cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 31,044. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Eighteen more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry's latest data updated at midnight.

The country's cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stands at 31,044.

The last time, the country recorded deaths below 20 was on December 3 where 17 death cases were reported.

According to the CovidNow website, only one case was brought-in-dead.

Terengganu still has the highest fatality rate with 43 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Negri Sembilan (19), Perak and Kelantan each (18), Penang (17), Perlis (16) and Kedah (15).

For Pahang and Kuala Lumpur, each recorded 11 deaths per one million people, while Labuan recorded 10.

Four states Johor, Sabah, Klang Valley and Melaka -- recorded nine deaths each, while Selangor and Sarawak recorded eight and six deaths each respectively.

Putrajaya remains the only state which recorded zero deaths.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 13 per one million people.

The CovidNow website showed that 98.5 per cent of these deaths were Malaysians and 1.5 per cent are non-Malaysians.

As for death by vaccination status, 37.6 per cent were unvaccinated, while 2.0 per cent were partially vaccinated and 60.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded more recoveries than new infections ― 5,098 and 4,362 ― bringing the cumulative infections to 2,625,245.