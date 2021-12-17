Perak legislative assembly passes state Budget 2022

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad delivers the speech on the winding up of the 2022 Budget at the Second Meeting, Fourth Year of the 14th Perak Darul Ridzuan State Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, December 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 17 — The Perak State Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved the state’s Supply Bill 2022 and the Perak Development Fund 2022 Motion, tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad last Friday.

The deficit budget which carries the theme “Perak: A Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive State” involved an allocation of RM1.1 billion comprising RM803 million for operating expenditure and RM302 million for development expenditure.

The bill was approved after being debated by 43 assemblymen, 20 of whom were from the government bloc.

Saarani (BN-Kota Tampan), when winding up the debate on the bill touched on the status of the use of electric vehicles on the resort island of Pulau Pangkor and tourist hotspots in Perak.

He said the state government was still refining the plan by taking into account the technical aspects, issues such as asset ownership and management as well as provision of facilities.

Saarani also tabled the Syariah Courts Enactment (Perak) (Amendment) Bill 2021 for the second reading, which proposes improvements to the existing provisions and adding several new provisions to strengthen the state Shariah Court.

The state assembly sitting continues on Monday. — Bernama