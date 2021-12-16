PM extends Parliament meeting for a day to allow debate, vote on controversial amendment of Act 342

The extension, conveyed by Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, was made under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s authority as the prime minister and chairman of the Lower House. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has agreed to extend the current Dewan Rakyat meeting for another day to allow it to debate and vote on proposed amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Act 342).

Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has also agreed to postpone the tabling of the amendment Bill on Monday.

The extension, conveyed by Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, was made under Ismail Sabri’s authority as the prime minister and chairman of the Lower House.

The move drew protest from the Opposition bench, whose lawmakers demanded the Bill be withdrawn and tabled at the next parliamentary meeting over concerns that it was being rushed through Parliament.

