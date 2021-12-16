Ministry: PLUS highway tolls to transition to RFID from Jan 15, as Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG phased out

The Works Ministry said that all toll transactions along the Juru, Penang to Skudai, Johor highway for private Class 1 vehicles will switch to RFID. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The use of Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG will be phased out along the North-South Expressway in favour of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology beginning January 15, 2022.

The Works Ministry said that all toll transactions along the Juru, Penang to Skudai, Johor highway for private Class 1 vehicles will switch to RFID.

“There will be a lane for RFID along the tolled highway on the west coast to help ease traffic congestion, that is in line with rapid technology developments,” said the ministry in a statement today.

For now, the use of Touch ‘n Go and SmartTAG is still available, but both methods will be phased out in stages, as RFID lanes are implemented according to the Intelligent Transport System — ITS Blue Print for a Multi Lane Free Flow, the ministry added.

RFID offers road users a more seamless, contactless experience when paying toll fees.

It is bolstered further by the Touch ‘n Go eWallet and its digital cash and top-up capabilities that cut out over-the-counter interactions.