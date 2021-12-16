Khairy: Sinovac recipients, seniors must get boosters by Feb to stay ‘fully vaccinated’

A senior citizen receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the MSU Medical Centre in Shah Alam May 25, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Full vaccination privileges will be withdrawn from Sinovac vaccine recipients and those aged 60 and above if they do not obtain booster doses by February, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

In a press conference today, Khairy explained that the decision was made after considering the arrival of the Omicron Covid-19 variant of concern as well as guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“This proposal was approved at Covid-19-Booster Immunisation Special Task Force (CITF-B) meeting on 8 December 2021.

“As such, individuals in the mentioned groups — all recipients who have completed their dose of the Sinovac vaccine and those above the age of 60, irrespective of their primary vaccine type — will need to take a booster dose by February 2022 to maintain their full vaccination status.

“If not, then their MySejahtera status will turn white, which indicates that you are not fully vaccinated,’’ he said.

Khairy also cited research from several international bodies which have indicated a reduced vaccine efficacy rate against the Covid-19 Omicron variant that is rapidly spreading across the globe.

In order to drive the booster shot vaccination campaign, Khairy also stated that mega vaccination centres will be established again, starting with the Klang Valley.