In a statement, IJN said the former prime minister was admitted at 7pm and is expected to be in the hospital for the next few days. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted into the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, according to a statement released by the hospital today.

In a statement, IJN said the former prime minister was admitted at 7pm and is expected to be in the hospital for the next few days.

“He shall be undergoing a full medical check-up and further observation,” read the statement.

MORE TO COME