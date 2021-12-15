Sarawak polls: Kampung Sting has potential to become tourist destination

Election Commission officials get the polling station at Dewan Badminton Kompleks Perumahan Polis Tabuan Jaya ready ahead of early voting in Kuching December 13, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PADAWAN, Dec 15 ― Kampung Sting has the attractions ― waterfalls and natural landscape ― to woo tourists but the lack of basic facilities is proving to be a bane for the village.

The residents of this village, which is located about 40 kilometres from Kuching City, are hoping that providing better basic facilities, such as electricity supply, Internet coverage, clean public toilets, paved roads and jetty, would go a long way to developing the area into a tourist destination.

Kampung Sting resident Timis Bangai, 38, admitted that basic facilities were needed not just to make their daily life more comfortable but also to add value to the village to be turned into a tourist destination.

“We definitely need Internet access in the village because there are only one or two spots where you can get coverage,” she said when met by Bernama recently.

She added that more tourists were now visiting the village, which has some beautiful attractions like the Kampung Sting Waterfall and hiking trails that often go viral on social media.

“It would be good to have tourists coming here and the facilities will also be for them,” she said.

Timis is among those who chose to live in the village, which is located in the Bengoh Dam area that now has only about 20 houses.

Earlier, some of the residents from villages around the dam were moved from the area under the Begoh Relocation Scheme to Rejoi, Semban, Taba Sait and Pain Bojong.

Kampung Sting is situated in Mambong, one of the 82 state constituencies being contested in the 12th Sarawak election this Saturday (December 18).

The Mambong seat will see a five-cornered fight involving incumbent Datuk Dr Jerip Susil of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Sanjan Daik of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Chang Hon Hiung of DAP, Chong Siew Hung of Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi) and Joshua Roman daripada Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK). ― Bernama