Malaysia exploring collaboration with US on solar energy, says minister

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken attends an Energy Roundtable meeting in conjunction with his two-day working visit to Malaysia today. Also present is Malaysian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, December 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Malaysia is looking forward to exploring cooperation with the United States (US) in its plan to introduce a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) into the peninsula electricity system.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said as the solar system becomes increasingly significant in the nation’s power systems, the intermittency related to this variable energy resource has to be addressed to ensure reliability of supply.

“We plan to introduce utility-scale BESS with a total capacity of 500MW from 2030 to 2034 into our peninsula electricity system.

“This is one of the areas of cooperation we are looking at to further explore with the US,” he said in his remark at the US-Malaysia Renewable Energy Roundtable with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken here today.

According to Takiyuddin, the ministry was undertaking a study through MyPower, a company under the ministry, with the task of future-proofing the electricity supply industry.

The minister also noted that the Green Electricity Tariff (GET) initiative had received overwhelming support from multinational companies with 16 per cent of the available quota being subscribed in just a month after it was launched in November.

As such, Takiyuddin invited US companies in Malaysia looking for ways to fulfil their environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments to grab the opportunity as the available green electricity is limited.

“Apart from meeting our climate targets, the implementation of these initiatives is expected to boost our economic growth by providing new investment and job opportunities.

“For example, when we offered 1,000 megawatts of large-scale solar projects and 500 megawatts of solar rooftop projects in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, approximately US$1.2 billion (RM5.08 billion) worth of investment opportunities were created and 18,000 new job opportunities were opened up, which helped in our economic recovery,” he explained.

Takiyuddin also believed that with the US’ assistance and support through the Power Sector Programme Cooperation with the Bureau of Energy and Natural Resources, the US Department of State, Malaysia could leverage US expertise to assist the nation in transitioning its power system. — Bernama