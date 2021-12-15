DNB rolls out 5G test pilot through YES and Unifi Mobile

Chief Executive Officer of Digital Nasional Berhad, Ralph Marshall, speaks during the announcement of commercial availability of 5G services at Sentral Depot in Kuala Lumpur December 15, 2021. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) unveiled today its publicly accessible 5G network as test pilot through mobile network operators YES and Telekom Berhad's Unifi Mobile, amid resistance from private service providers who accused the state entity's single wholesale network system as a monopoly.

Under the pilot programme, DNB said it would offer 5G services free to all MNOs that are integrated into its network. The offer will be applicable within the 5G “live sites” available at certain areas like Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur.

The offer will remain until March 31 next year.

“We are pleased to welcome both TM and YTL communication as our first very customers of the 5G network in Malaysia,” said DNB chief executive Ralph Marshall.

“Together they have almost 4.5 million subscribers and an average monthly data demand of 40 to 50 GB,” he added.

