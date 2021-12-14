EC urges Sarawakians to vote on Saturday despite Covid concerns

Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya December 6, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Dec 14 — The Election Commission (EC) has called on the public to go out and vote in the 12th Sarawak state election this Saturday (December 18) to fulfil their responsibilities, despite concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Acknowledging that Sarawakians are now worried about the spread of the virus, state EC director, Jasni Jubli, said candidates and representatives of political parties played a role in encouraging the public to fulfil their responsibility to vote.

“The EC is targeting a turnout of 70 per cent... so the EC calls on political parties and the media to encourage people to go out and vote. We know that we are in the Covid-19 pandemic and people are concerned. Among the reasons the turnout is likely to decline in the polls this time is because people everywhere are worried about Covid-19 infection.

“However, I believe, political parties should encourage people to go to the polls to elect their representatives. I am confident that many Sarawakians will go to the polls,” he said.

He said this while being a guest on the Bicara Sarawak programme produced by Bernama TV today.

Meanwhile, Jasni said thus far, the EC had not received any reports of misconduct by candidates in campaigning, and found that the process has been smooth and peaceful.

Regarding the early voting process, which took place from 7.30 am to 5 pm today, he said that as of 4 pm, the early voting percentage was 88 per cent.

Early voting for the polls involved 12,585 military personnel and their spouses, and 10,458 police personnel and members of the GOF and their spouses, which was conducted at 85 early polling centres involving 111 polling streams.

The EC has set the Sarawak polls to be held this Saturday (December 18). — Bernama