Bung gives assurance on skytrain project

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the four companies on November 29, 2021 on the project. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has assured Sabahans that the proposed skytrain project will go through the necessary requirements and impact studies before implementation.

As with other development projects, the implementation of this project is certainly not exempt from legal requirements, namely the preparation of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report, said Bung Moktar in a statement on Monday.

He however stressed that the proposed project is still in the planning stage with initial discussions involving the State Government through WHSB Ventures Sdn Bhd (a subsidiary of the Sabah investment arm Qhazanah Sabah Berhad) with three investor companies, namely Vizione Construction Sdn Bhd, Sycal Skycity Sdn Bhd and Guangchai China (M) Sdn Bhd.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed by the four companies on November 29, 2021, he said adding that the MoU signed was intended to establish formal non-binding cooperation to further explore all aspects of planning, preparation of proposals, project implementation methods, service operation, and other related matters while awaiting final negotiations leading to a formal binding agreement between all parties involved.

“This development project is for the benefit of the people and the state of Sabah as a whole. About the suggestion to get people’s views on the proposed project, the State Government is open and welcomes suggestions and views,” said the Works Minister.

At this time this matter is still in the initial discussion stage involving the State Government and investor companies, he stressed.

Bung Moktar was responding to the call by Sabah Environmental Protection Association (SEPA) president Alexander Yee’s statement urging the state government to obtain the public’s opinion about the proposed project before implementing it.

It was reported that the skytrain project would be carried out over two phases, with the first phase spanning a distance of 10.5km, from the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) to the city centre and Jesselton New City.

This is expected to take three years to build at a cost of RM1 billion.

The second phase, which will cost RM1.4 billion and also take three years, will span another 15km, running from the Jesselton New City to government administrative buildings, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), as well as commercial and residential areas in Likas.

The multi-billion ringgit project will also involve the building of a 64ha mixed commercial development complex called Jesselton New City, to be located near the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Likas Bay here.

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe has also expressed concerns over the project and urged Bung Moktar to disclose further details. — Borneo Post Online