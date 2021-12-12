Fire Dept: Pickup truck driver, passengers cheated death after vehicle collides with logging truck in Baleh, Sarawak

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) photo showing both vehicles to their sides. — Bomba pic via Borneo Post

KAPIT, Dec 12 — The driver and three passengers of a pickup truck here cheated death after the vehicle they were in collided with an unladen logging truck on a logging road near Baleh here this morning.

The Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call about the incident around 11.58am.

Upon arrival at the scene, they saw both vehicles tipped over on their sides.

All occupants of the pickup who suffered various injuries have been brought to the Kapit Hospital for treatment. — Borneo Post