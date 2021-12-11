Special Johor Housing Programme expected to resolve outstanding issues since 1997, says state exco

Johor State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said Special Johor Housing Programme would involve joint ventures with the private sector. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MB’s Office

JOHOR BARU, Dec 11 — The Special Johor Housing Programme is expected to assist in resolving outstanding issues such as construction and home ownership in the state over the past 24 years, besides providing an opportunity to the people of Johor to own quality and high value homes.

Johor State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil said as announced by the Johor mentri besar during his 2022 Budget Speech recently, the development programme would involve joint ventures with the private sector.

“The main feature of the ‘Rumah Johor’ is a home of quality and high value. The prototype house built is a comfortable yet conducive home for residence.

“Rumah Johor consists of Rumah Makmur Johor (landed), Rumah Bandar Johor (low rise strata not more than three storeys), Pangsapuri Ihsan Johor (low rise strata not more than three storeys), Pangsapuri Johor (high rise strata and will only be built in the Central Business District) and Rumah Transit Johor (four -storey strata),” he said in a statement, today.

Ayub explained that from 1997 to 2020, there were 153,000 units of affordable or low-cost houses involving an area of 4,950 acres that were not built by developers despite having obtained the planning approval.

“It is expected that through this Special Johor Housing Programme, 115,000 affordable housing units that have been pending for 24 years will be built, or in other words, 75 per cent of the 153,000 units not built between 1997 to 2020. This will give many Johoreans the opportunity to own an affordable house,” he said, adding that many developers had expressed interest in the programme. — Bernama