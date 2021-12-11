Sarawak polls: GPS’ Tiang unveils six strategies for a ‘New Pelawan’

Tiang (centre) shows his manifesto. At right is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan chairman Clarence Ting. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Dec 11 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Pelawan candidate Michael Tiang Ming Tee today unveiled his election manifesto, which features six strategies to build a ‘New Pelawan’.

They are improving the drainage system, upgrading the main carriageway, smart home projects, initiating youth entrepreneurship, enriching community parks, and elevating healthcare facilities.

“Of the five candidates of Pelawan constituency and if I am elected, I will become part of the GPS government and I will propose these six plans to make it happen. I therefore urge the voters to vote for me so that I will be able to execute these six plans and bring development to ‘New Pelawan’,” he said when launching his manifesto this morning.

Tiang said although his six strategies may sound basic but they are very fundamental to start from the ‘roots’.

According to him, he is the only candidate who can coordinate with the relevant government agencies such as Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Public Works Department (JKR), and Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to push forward with plans to improve the drainage system and upgrade the main carriageway.

“Pelawan needs a revised traffic network to solve the traffic problems and to also propel its future growth,” he said.

He cited Jalan Ding Lik Kong, Jalan Wawasan, Jalan Teku, Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah, and Jalan Oya as those that need to become dual carriageways, Jalan Deshon to a three-lane road, and a new road to be constructed to connect Pasai Siong to Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah and Jalan Oya.

On smart home projects, he said this would enable younger people to own affordable housing.

“Talking about affordable homes, we must also talk about affordable living. These two must be in one package for the young people.

“We must also choose a location for the projects with good internet connectivity, transportation, and nearness to all kind of facilities in order to come up with a holistic package that will benefit the people,” he said.

On initiating youth entrepreneurship, Tiang said he would coordinate with the government for start-up capital, subsidies, and incentive programmes to support youth entrepreneurship.

He said enriching community parks would promote recreation and sports activities for both adults and children.

“We have many community parks in our residential areas and many are not used to their full potential. Basically, we need to redesign the parks with a more beautiful and interesting look so that everyone will like to go there to gather, interact, and take care of each other,” he said.

Tiang added there are currently only two private and three community clinics.

“Pelawan has an area of 12 square km with a population of about 100,000 people and many of them have to go to the southern or eastern part of Sibu to seek for medical services.

“If I am elected, I have plans to look into setting up a polyclinic in the New Pelawan for the people from the northern region to use,” he said. — Borneo Post Online