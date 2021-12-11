Police detain six teens over bullying case at Kuala Kangsar MRSM

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the students, all aged 13, were detained when they turned up to give their statements at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters yesterday. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 11 — Police have detained six teenagers to assist in investigations into a bullying case that allegedly took place at the Sultan Azlan Shah Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), Kuala Kangsar, as viral on social media yesterday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the students, all aged 13, were detained when they turned up to give their statements at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters yesterday.

“So far, six students have been detained over the incident,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

In a viral video clip, a group of youths believed to be boarding school students were seen punching and kicking another student, prompting public condemnations.

Several video clips lasting between 13 seconds to 30 seconds were uploaded on social media showing a boy who appeared to be the victim of bullying was ordered to stand up before he was kicked in the back and punched several times in the stomach by several other youths.

Preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred between 1am to 2am on December 9 involving seven teenage suspects and a victim, all aged 13.

Following that, the police said they would be calling all students involved and the owner of the social media account who had uploaded the videos to give their statements to facilitate investigations under Section 147 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama