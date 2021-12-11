PM Ismail Sabri wants Umno to continue supporting him as prime minister to resolve issues facing the people

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during the opening ceremony of the Bera Umno Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting, December 11, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERA, Dec 11 ― Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the party to continue to support him as prime minister to enable him to focus on resolving economic and health issues facing the people.

The prime minister said although the number of Covid-19 cases had dropped and the country's economy was also seen to be recovering, the task was not completed yet.

“I need support from the party for strength to fight on. The biggest issue is the issue of the people and not the endless politicking.

"The (Covid-19) cases are dropping, but the number is still around 4,000. Don't think that we are now completely free from Covid-19 and my responsibility is still a huge one and I have to do it,” he said this when opening the Bera Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting here today. ― Bernama