PKR Kapit information chief resigns from party

PKR Kapit information chief Baling Lumeng has resigned from the party. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KAPIT, Dec 11 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Kapit information chief Baling Lumeng has resigned from the party.

In a statement, the 58-year-old from Rumah Jawa, Sungai Amang said his resignation is with immediate effect.

Baling said he handed his letter of resignation to PKR Kapit chairman Sng Chee Eng.

According to him, his decision to quit came after serious thought and consultations with his family members and colleagues.

He advised voters in Kapit to choose Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates on polling day – Wilson Nyabong Ijang in Pelagus, Jefferson Jamit Unyat in Bukit Goram, and Nicholas Kudi Jantai in Baleh. — Borneo Post