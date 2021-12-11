Health Ministry: 86.6pc of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNOW portal, 2,839,145 individuals or 90.2 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — A total of 2,735,048 individuals or 86.6 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNOW portal, 2,839,145 individuals or 90.2 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,758,472 individuals, or 97.2 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 23,078,880 or 98.6 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 123,868 doses of vaccine were dispensed yesterday with 3,930 as first dose, 6,613 as second dose and 113,325 as booster dose.

This brought the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 54,748,772. — Bernama