Outrage online as videos emerge of school bullies using fellow student as punching bag (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A series of videos have been leaked online showing a group of students at an unnamed school using a schoolmate to practice their kicks and punches.

Angered by the videos, some Internet users have taken stills from the videos to clearly identify at least seven students orchestrating the attacks against the boy who took the blows without retaliating.

Despite the visible pain from the loud kicks and punches, the boy only winced and grimaced throughout the ordeal, appearing frightened to speak out as he was surrounded.

According to Twitter user ηяιкα @Ekax_, the incident happened at a local maktab or boarding school.

Facebook user Faez Hamzah had originally shared the clips on his Facebook, which later went viral on Twitter.

“This, if someone’s child died, then they say there is no intent to kill?!! Then they are freed from the gallows? So when would this bullying syndrome end?!! My heart hurts so much!!!” @Ekax_ tweeted.

She appeared to be referring to the case of the six undergraduates from the National Defence University (UPNM), who escaped the gallows but were sentenced to 18 years’ jail after they were found guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to the murder of naval cadet Zulfarhan Osman four years ago.

The case made national headlines and put the spotlight on the bullying and ragging culture in local institutions.

She also shared screenshots of her conversation with who appears to be a representative from the school, pleading with her to not publicise the clips.

“I know they are panicking, but do not use this Friday to soften my heart. There will be no cooperation or even an ounce of pity. Take note,” she tweeted in an accompanying caption on one of the screenshots.

She also urged those with information to directly message her to teach the boys a lesson, and promised to keep whistleblowers’ identities secret.

Last week, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammudin Hussein promised to protect a whistleblower and investigate the person’s claim that their sibling was being bullied at a military camp.

In a tweet, Hishammudin shared a social media post of a family member of a military personnel in Kem Bujang and asked the person to contact his office to provide further details of the alleged misconduct.

In the message, the person alleges that their sibling stationed at Kem Bujang was abused by his seniors and forced to spend his monthly salary and savings to buy things for them.

Despite trying to report the matter to the police, the person claimed police officers told them to report the matter back to appropriate authorities in the army camp.