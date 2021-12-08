Abang Johari: GPS walks the talk, track record proves it

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sentosa Hawkers’ Centre site at Jalan Liu Shan Bang in Kuching, December 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 8 — Chief minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has asked the people to look at the track record of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and what it has done for the people over the years before judging.

“Just see what we have done. This election just see our track record. I don’t want to talk about other people. Just see our record for the last four years when I took over from Tok Nan.

“Some people say GPS and Abang Jo only announce and announce but do not work. How can we make it the moment we announce it? I don’t have Aladdin’s lamp. Of course it will take time and it will be done.

“Just wait for it. When I say it, we deliver it. Not like some other people, just talk but don’t do. Who suffer? The people suffer,” he said, when officiating the ground-breaking ceremony of the Sentosa Hawkers’ Centre site at Jalan Liu Shan Bang here today.

Abang Johari also reminded people to make the right judgment of things that are presented on social media especially around this election time.

“Nowadays on social media, you have to value and judge which is correct and which is slander. People shouldn’t underrate people also, as people have the intelligence to judge.

“I shall leave it to you to judge what is in social media, but we, our team, work hard for the sake of the people of Sarawak,” he said.

On the proposed hawkers’ centre, Abang Johari hoped that those who have been trading at the Kota Sentosa market carpark will be more comfortable once the new centre is completed.

“We are making a fixed venue for them to trade, a beautiful building that will be a convenience to hawkers and customers.

“Kota Sentosa is developing very fast. There are many works that we have to do to make traders more comfortable, especially during this pandemic,” he said, while giving examples of the various financial support that the state government has provided for them.

Earlier, Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Lo Khere Chiang said the objective for the construction of this hawker centre is to accommodate the number of hawkers that have been trading at Kota Sentosa open space fronting the present Kota Sentosa market.

An artist’s impression of the new hawker centre. — Borneo Post Online pic

“Due to the number of hawkers which keep on increasing from time to time, the current trading area that the council has designated to them has become insufficient.

“Therefore, the council has to find another suitable site for them to trade and this site, which we are here this afternoon, has been identified to be converted into a hawker centre,” he said.

Lo said that the total cost of the project was about RM2.4 million.

“It is scheduled to be completed by July 14, 2022, which is about eight months to complete. The total size of this hawker centre is 1,614 square metres.

“This project is a special gift by the GPS government to the hawkers at Kota Sentosa. The hawkers trading at the car park space have been there for almost 10 years with no proper facilities like water and electricity.

“With the completion of this hawker centre, we have elevated their standard of living and standard of trading, and they are very happy,” he said.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, MPP councillor Wilfred Yap and Temenggong Datuk Tan Joo Phoi. — Borneo Post Online