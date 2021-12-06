Jendela: 4G coverage in Sabah’s populated areas reaches 83.9pc

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan said as of October 31, 79 new locations had been equipped with 4G technology from 588 locations planned under the Jendela programme. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 6 — The level of 4G coverage in populated areas in Sabah has reached 83.9 per cent as of October 31, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan said as of October 31, 79 new locations had been equipped with 4G technology from 588 locations planned under the National Digital Network (Jendela) programme.

“The implementation of Phase 1 of Jendela which is currently underway until the end of 2022 focuses on strengthening the digital infrastructure and the construction of new sites, upgrading existing transmitter stations to 4G technology.

“The programme also provides access to fibre optic network to premises nationwide to prepare the country for the switch to 5G technology,” he said in reply to a question from Mohd Arshad Bistari (BN-Tempasuk) on the government’s efforts to solve the problem of internet access in rural areas.

Yakub said a total of 109,408 premises out of 251,165 planned had been upgraded with access to fibre optic network and the number was expected to increase by the end of 2021 and next year. — Bernama