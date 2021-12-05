Sarawak polls: Avoid playing up racial, religious sentiments during campaign period, says Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak

Datuk Aloysius J Dris. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) hopes that all candidates will avoid playing up racial or religious sentiments during the coming campaign period of the 12th State Election.

Its chief executive Datuk Aloysius J Dris said the candidates have a responsibility to shape the culture of political rhetoric in Sarawak and are entrusted to maintain the state’s harmony regardless of which side they stand on.

He pointed out that statements that incite hatred or animosity among the different groups are extremely dangerous to the fabric of Sarawak’s culture.

“Even though the (election) campaign has not officially started, there have already been leaflets distributed around town and statements made on social media by certain parties that instigate racial and religious sentiments.

“This is detrimental to the works and efforts that the previous generations have put in place to ensure that we maintain our peace and harmony in Sarawak. Now more than ever, we need leaders who bring people together rather than divide us,” he said today.

The state election is scheduled to be held on December 18, with the nomination of candidates taking place tomorrow (December 6).

There will be 12 days of campaigning starting after the nomination process until December 17. — Borneo Post