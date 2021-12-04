Prasarana preparing to offer job opportunities to PwD

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) through its human capital division is preparing a programme to offer employment opportunities to Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Prasarana deputy chief strategic communications and marketing officer Rafizah Amran said the move was to support the policy of one per cent employment opportunity for PwD announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently.

“We (Prasarana) will look into suitable positions, whether full time, part-time, short-term and long-term and will provide training and support services,” she told reporters after the Prasarana-level International Day of PwD 2021 at the Bangsar LRT Station here today.

Rafizah said Prasarana would collaborate with PwD associations and other relevant bodies to achieve the goal which was expected to be announced as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, OKU Sentral president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi expressed her appreciation and welcomed Prasarana’s initiative to create job opportunities for the group.

“The (post-COVID-19 pandemic) situation is still difficult. It would be good if (Prasarana) gives our PwD friends the opportunity to work,” said Ras Adiba, who also suggested that Prasarana emulate the hydraulic-based public transport service in London.

In conjunction with the International Day of PwD 2021 celebration on Dec 3, Prasarana is offering free fares to PwD passengers and one accompanying person for LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT services from today until Dec 12.

To enjoy the free fares, PwD passengers only need to go to the customer service counters at Prasarana rail stations and show their PwD cards.

“They will be given unlimited travel tokens that can be used throughout the day at all Prasarana rail modes involving 155 stations. The accompanying person needs to show an identity card or military card for identification,” Rafizah said. — Bernama