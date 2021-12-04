A million Malaysian conversations regarding holidays on Twitter last year

Malaysia saw nearly a million holiday-related conversations via Twitter last year. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Malaysia saw nearly a million holiday-related conversations via Twitter last year and the chatter started around October, two months before the actual holiday season.

Twitter’s Asia Pacific Research and Global Export director Martyn U’ren said based on a Southeast Asia Twitter Survey, the factors sparking the conversations were year-end promotional offers from various brands, Christmas-themed media publications involving celebrities and television channels as well as expectations for the new year.

“The spirit of the holiday season has never dimmed on Twitter, in fact the conversations are getting more and more lively.

“This is a way for people to plan what they need to buy or do preparations throughout the holiday season,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, U’ren said the study also found that more than 8 million holiday and shopping-related conversations took place on Twitter ahead of the year-end holiday season across Southeast Asia.

According to U’ren, the conversation covered a wide range of topics from customer reviews, questions about purchasing items and other tweets — showing why Twitter is a great place for people and brands to find out as well as join #WhatsHappening around the holiday season.

He said although the movement control order had been relaxed, Malaysians still chose to shop online and many used Twitter to seek inspiration.

“In Malaysia, conversations about year-end shopping and activities via Twitter began in October, continuing throughout the Christmas and new year celebrations until Chinese New Year in February.

“Brands can use Twitter information to plan campaigns in advance and to connect with the people they’re targeting,” U’ren said. — Bernama