Health minister: Traveller from South Africa on Nov 19 is Malaysia’s first Omicron case

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the ministry’s press conference in Putrajaya November 26, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Public health officials have detected the first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

He said the index case was confirmed after a series of tests conducted on 74 people with Covid-19 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang from November 11 to November 28.

He added that subsequent laboratory tests made the confirmation on December 2.

The index case is a traveller from South Africa who arrived in Malaysia on November 19.

“The case involved a 19-year-old, non-citizen traveller arriving from South Africa via Singapore on November 19, 2021 and has undergone Covid-19 RT-PCR testing upon arrival at KLIA.

“She is a student at a private university in Ipoh, Perak,” the minister said.

MORE TO COME