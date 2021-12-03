Dr M says fledgling Pejuang will stay out of Sarawak polls

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the book ‘Speaking of Mass Destruction, A journey to Iraq’ at Perdana Leadership Foundation, Putrajaya, December 3, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 3 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will not be contesting in the Sarawak state election, its founder and chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

“I don’t think Pejuang will be partaking,” the two time former prime minister told reporters briefly after speaking at the launch of Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali’s book at the Perdana Leadership Foundation office here.

This will be the second state election the party will miss since its founding last year.

Pejuang, despite being an Opposition party, is not a member of the primary Opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan, which is seen to present any possible real challenge to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition.

PH is led by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is seen as Dr Mahathir’s rival.

The four component parties of PH — PKR, DAP, Amanah and Sabah-based Upko — are contesting the Sarawak election under their respective party flags instead of the coalition banner which they did in the Melaka election last month.

Pejuang claimed it did not support any political coalitions in the Melaka snap polls and had remained neutral throughout, even as some had accused it of fielding proxies.

Dr Mahathir said the decision was based on the view that the state election outcome will have little bearing nationally.

The book penned by Dr Siti Hasmah, Dr Mahathir’s wife, recounts her experience as the head of an all-women delegation to Iraq after the first Gulf War.

The book, titled Speaking of Mass Destruction..A Journey to Iraq As Seen By Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, is a 170-page coffee table book that describes the harmful effects of the sanction imposed on Iraq following its invasion of Kuwait.