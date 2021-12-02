Vehicle trapped in Cameron Highlands landslide, victims yet to be known

A vehicle buried under the fallen earth from the landslide in Cameron Highlands along Section 27 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, December 2, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department

IPOH, December 3 — A vehicle buried in a landslide along Section 27 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received the distress call at around 1.44pm today.

“When we reached the place of the incident, we found that the debris from the landslide has blocked the road from both sides,” he said.

“Based on the initial investigation, we got to know one vehicle (is) trapped in the landslide,” he added.

However, the authorities have yet to confirm the number of victims trapped in the incident.

Meanwhile, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said the authorities are still investigating the cause of the landslide.

“We suspect continued rain has caused the erosion,” he said.

He also said the district Public Work Department (PWD) and Federal Road concession are monitoring the situation.