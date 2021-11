With the latest numbers, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,632,782 since the pandemic began last year. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Malaysia recorded 4,879 new Covid-19 infections, a slight uptick from yesterday’s low of 4,239 cases.

Previously the lowest recorded number of daily infections was 4,343 cases on November 7.

With the latest numbers, the total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,632,782 since the pandemic began last year.

