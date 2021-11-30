Kedah MB did not officially ask Penang for RM100m 'lease payment', says Chow

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow says Kedah MB Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor did not submit an official request for the RM100 million he demanded as ‘lease payment’ from Penang as reported. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 30 ― Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor did not submit an official request for the RM100 million he demanded as “lease payment” from Penang as reported, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Chow told the state legislative assembly that Sanusi did not bring up the issue during the chief ministers and mentris besar meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently.

“Sanusi did not say anything during the meeting which is an official platform for him to raise this matter but it looks like he only dared to raise this issue through the media,” Chow said.

He said if the Kedah MB were serious about demanding the RM100 million per annum in “lease payment”, he should have officially submitted a written request to the federal government.

Chow said this when replying to a question by Lee Khai Loon (PKR-Machang Bubuk) on whether Kedah has submitted an official demand for the “lease payment” from Penang through official platforms or during the recent meeting between state leaders and the federal government.

Sanusi reportedly told the media that Kedah should be paid RM100 million per year as “lease payment” for Penang island and Seberang Perai.

Chow said at the time that Putrajaya need not entertain Kedah's demands.

The federal government had previously paid an honorarium of RM10,000 per year before it was raised to RM10 million a year by the federal government in 2018.

Chow today pointed out that both the federal and state constitutions clearly stated that Penang is a sovereign state under the Federation of Malaysia.

“Therefore, there is no need for Penang to entertain any such demands from Kedah,” he said.

He is certain that everyone in Penang will support him in defending Penang's sovereignty.

As for claims that Penang belonged to Kedah, Chow said the legal aspects of this matter should be thoroughly studied so as not to cause any more unnecessary confusion and anxiety among the people of Kedah and Penang.