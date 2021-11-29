Bumiputera Development Action 2030 to be launched by PM will be direction of Bumi agenda in next 10 years, says Teraju CEO

Teraju CEO Md Silmi Abd Rahman said the main objective of TPB2030 is to empower the economy and socioeconomy of Bumiputeras to ensure sustainability and equality between races can be achieved in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the 12MP. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Bumiputera Development Action 2030 (TPB2030) to be launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on December 6 is the direction for the new Bumiputera agenda in the next 10 years, said Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) chief executive officer Md Silmi Abd Rahman.

He said the main objective of TPB2030 is to empower the economy and socioeconomy of Bumiputeras to ensure sustainability and equality between races can be achieved in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to ensure no Bumiputera will be left behind.

“This script (which will be launched) is for the new and future generations. The rationale for us to do so is to empower the economy and socioeconomy.

“We want to uplift the socioeconomy of Bumiputeras, we want them to be more competitive and have high integrity and become global players (in the future).

“We want the younger generation to have a vision, which is willing and brave to go out on to the global or regional level and most importantly to be not completely dependent on the government.

We (Teraju) are the enabler and facilitator. This is the new mindset that we will be driving in TPB2030,” he said during the briefing on the TPB2030 launching ceremony here today.

TPB2030 will introduce high-impact strategic planning that is capable of producing future Bumiputera that are dynamic, independent and with integrity, competing globally in upholding the dignity of the nation.

The TPB2030 launching ceremony will be held at Hall 4 and 5 of the KL Convention Centre on December 6, from 8am to 5pm.

The event was organised to introduce and disseminate the vision and mission of TPB2030 developed by Teraju as the main coordinating agency mandated by the Bumiputera Prosperity Council (MKB) to lead, drive and coordinate Bumiputera participation in the national economy.

The seven priority areas of TPB2030 are accelerating Bumiputera socio-economic development; improving governance and strengthening service delivery; strengthening education and empowering human capital; enhancing the resilience and sustainability of Bumiputera businesses; increasing Bumiputera wealth creation; making full use of Malay reserve land and waqf instruments; as well as ensuring sustainable corporate equity ownership.

In addition, seven Key Economic Growth Activities (KEGA) namely high-value economic sectors are also identified to achieve the seven targets by 2030.

It consists of agriculture and commodities; digital economy; halal and food hubs; Islamic finance hub; logistics, transportation and sustainable mobility; manufacture; as well as tourism.

A total of 16 memorandum of understanding (MoU) involving Petronas Dagangan Bhd; Microsoft; Bank Islam; EXIM Bank; Agro Bank; Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) and Brainy Brunch; Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac); Technology Depository Agency; NanoMalaysia Bhd; Sabah Foundation; UiTM Sabah; UiTM Sarawak; Borneo Start-Up Accelerator (MDEC); Sarawak Biodiversity Centre; Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) as well as University College Agroscience Malaysia (UCAM) and Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) will take place at the event.

The event will also involve 33 exhibitors. — Bernama