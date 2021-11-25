MCA’S Kelebang rep says up to party leadership to decide his position in Melaka govt

Datuk Lim Ban Hong speaks during a press conference in Klebang, Melaka November 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 25 — Senator Datuk Lim Ban Hong is leaving it to the MCA leadership to decide on his position as International Trade and Industry deputy minister following his victory in the recent Melaka state election.

Lim, the newly elected Kelebang state assemblyman, said both federal and state posts were a platform for him to serve the people and country, and he would do his best to fulfill the new mandate given him in the state poll.

“I need to respect the decisions of the MCA president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman. I cannot pre-empt them, so let’s wait for their announcement.

“I have begun my work as the newly elected assemblyman and will do my best for the people of Kelebang and Melaka,” he told reporters here last night.

Lim was mentioned as a prospective state executive councillor to be appointed from MCA.

Commenting on MCA’s success in winning two seats in the polls, he said it was a mandate not only for MCA but also the whole of BN.

Being part of the BN family, MCA would help the new leadership administer the state in a spirit of togetherness that the coalition is known for, he added.

“I am confident this mandate will be used to fulfill the responsibility given us, including delivering on our manifesto to help in Melaka’s post-pandemic economic recovery,” he said.

On Saturday, Lim captured the seat with an 876-vote majority in a three-cornered fight with Bakri Jamaluddin (Perikatan Nasional) and Datuk Gue Teck (Pakatan Harapan). — Bernama