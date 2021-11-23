Fate of prisoners after release among highlights of today’s Parliament sitting

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until December 16. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 ― Measures taken by the government to ensure prison inmates are welcomed when they are back in the society is expected to be among the highlights in the Dewan Rakyat today.

It will be raised through a question by Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (PH-Batu Gajah) to the Home Minister on efforts made by the government to ensure the ex-prisoners were accepted by their family and community when they are back in the society.

According to the Order Paper, there will also be a question on the number of prisoners who completed serving their time and released from 2011 to 2021.

There will also be a question from P. Prabakaran (PH-Batu) to the Home Minister on the number of non-Bumiputera and Orang Asli who are undergoing training or working as Royal Malaysia Police constables under a special recruitment programme for the group.

The focus is also expected to be on Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat's (GPS-Betong) question to the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on the government's latest programme involving consumer advocacy in line with behavioural changes and buying trends due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The question and answer session will then be continued with the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for the Ministry of Unity and the Foreign Ministry.

Yesterday, on the first day of the Budget debate at the Committee level, it involved the Prime Minister's Department with the Dewan Rakyat passing the allocation of the Supply Bill 2022 of RM6.03 billion through a voice vote.

The Dewan Rakyat will sit until December 16. ― Bernama