EC: 1,021 nomination forms sold to date for 12th Sarawak polls

The EC is expected to announce the date of Sarawak state election after a special meeting chaired by its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Nov 23 — More than 1,000 nomination forms for the coming 12th Sarawak Election have been purchased as of yesterday, according to an officer from the Election Commission headquarters in Putrajaya.

The officer told The Borneo Post that demand for the forms started when the Proclamation of Emergency for Sarawak was lifted on November 3.

“As of yesterday, a total of 1,021 nomination forms in Sarawak have been sold.

“These forms are still available for purchase at RM20 each until the day of nomination,” he said.

The EC is expected to announce the date of Sarawak state election after a special meeting chaired by its chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh here tomorrow. — Borneo Post Online