Citing grassroots, PAS reaches out to partner Umno again under Muafakat for GE15

Perikatan Nasional and PAS flags are seen along Jalan Bachang, Melaka, November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — After losing big in the just-ended Melaka state poll, PAS is hoping to work together with Umno again for the next national election under their Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact.

The Islamist party’s leadership saying this is because its grassroots supporters favour MN over the registered Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition it has with Bersatu, Star Sabah, Sabah Progressive Party, and Gerakan, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

However, the Malay daily also reported PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin saying this does not mean his party will leave PN, as it wants to unite all Muslims.

“We admit the grassroots want MN and we hope Umno strengthens MN in the upcoming elections.

“What is more important is that the Melaka government did not fall in the hands of Pakatan Harapan, even though PN lost in the state elections,” he reportedly said.

In the Saturday Melaka state poll, PAS lost all eight seats it contested under PN.

PN as a whole won only two seats, which it did through two Bersatu candidates.

Barisan Nasional, which fielded mostly Umno candidates, won a landslide victory, grabbing 21 out of 28 seats in the state.