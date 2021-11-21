Fed govt agrees to compensate states that maintain forest reserves, says PM

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference during a visit to the Perumahan Awam Sri Perak in Sentul October 16, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BERA, Nov 21 — The federal government has agreed to compensate states that maintain their forest reserves as water catchment areas and protect them against illegal logging activities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

However, he said, the formula to determine the quantum for the compensation payment would be studied by the relevant ministry.

“Possibly, it can be discussed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, the Finance Minister, Environment and Water Minister and the Menteris Besar. We can sit down together to discuss the formula,” he added.

The prime minister said this at the launch of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Digitalisation Empowerment Programme at Dewan Konvensyen Majlis Daerah Bera here today.

Also present were Mustapa, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and his deputy, Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, as well as Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

Earlier, Wan Rosdy, in his speech, hoped the federal government could consider rewarding Pahang for reserving more than 57 per cent of the state size as forest reserves. — Bernama