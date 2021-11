Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said to date, Malaysia has recorded a total of 2,586,601 Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia logged a big drop of new Covid-19 infections today, with 4,854 new cases detected as compared to yesterday’s 5,859.

This is a drop of 1,005 new Covid-19 infections.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that this brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 2,586,601.

MORE TO COME