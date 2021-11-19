Selangor police chief: Five suspects held on suspicion of burning car belonging to Customs officer

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the men were detained in the Klang area last night, adding that the suspects were aged between 30 and 60. — Bernama pic

SEPANG, Nov 19 — Selangor police have detained five men who allegedly torched a Customs Department officer’s vehicle last Tuesday.

The men were detained in the Klang area last night, Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said, adding that the suspects were aged between 30 and 60.

They will be investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire.

“None of those detained had any previous criminal records,” he said at a press conference held at the Sepang district police headquarters here today.

It was reported that a Proton X70 owned by the JKDM officer was 90 per cent burnt when it was parked at a car wash centre near Taman Pandamaran Permai in Klang at 11am yesterday.

According to Arjunaidi, police received a report from the complainant who is in his 50s on November 16 after his Proton X70 car was splashed with paint and two days later (November 18) police received another report from the same complainant who claimed that his car had been burned at a car wash centre when he sent the car to have the paint removed.

Following the report, he said police detained five individuals and they will be remanded to assist in the investigations. — Bernama