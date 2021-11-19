Need to better explain govt policies, dispel accusations culminated in ‘Bossku’ moniker, Najib clarifies

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya April 7, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The need to better explain government policies and to dispel various baseless accusations levelled against him was what motivated Datuk Seri Najib Razak to embrace a greater social media presence which led to the eventual adoption of his moniker Bossku.

In an exclusive interview with Sin Chew Daily, Najib said not much has changed when he stopped being the prime minister following the conclusion of the 14th General Election in 2018 where his Barisan Nasional administration lost to Pakatan Harapan.

“I don't think there were any serious changes, I have always wanted to utilise various methods, including social media to get in touch with the rakyat.

“It is just that after GE14, I had more time to spend explaining the government’s policies and also to dispel the various wild accusations against me.

“I believe I am being unfairly judged, a lot of them through what the Malays would say fitnah, and thus it is what motivated me to attempt communicating with the people, to provide them with an explanation of the problem and truth so as not to be misled,” he was quoted as saying.

As for how acceptable people are of him, Najib said it was time the people realised the fruits of his government’s labour since change was happening at the same time when the 14th General Election was being held.

“Unfortunately, because of the lies and propaganda circulated by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Pakatan Harapan coalition, I lost the election.

“A lot of people are now able to reap the benefits and have admitted that life under Barisan Nasional was better, more peaceful, more stable, more prosperous especially for the Malaysian Chinese where many of them were able to earn money under our leadership which is why they now await the return to life at that point in time,” he said.