MPs fear conditional approval for KL liquor sales will just be new avenue for corruption

The ban on selling liquor at grocers, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls in Kuala Lumpur was enforced on November 1. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Issuing liquor sales licences conditionally to Chinese medicine halls and convenience stores in the city will unnecessarily introduce the danger of bias and corruption to a previously working system, federal lawmakers contended.

Commenting on Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim saying the medical halls and convenience stores could still be allowed to sell liquor despite a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) ban, they said the latest position was confusing and haphazard.

“After yesterday, the shop owners are still confused. If only some can get it (liquor sales licences) then the big players will apply for it while the sundry shops won’t be able to. This is not fair,” Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun told Malay Mail.

“Case-by-case cannot work and will cause a lot of corruption if we do not have clear policies. Clear cut policies that the public can understand and follow so authorities don’t abuse their powers,” he added.

Fong has been among lawmakers who have clashed repeatedly with Shahidan on the matter, most recently over the latter’s claim that alcohol sales were the source of some social problems.

According to Wangsa Maju MP Datin Paduka Dr Tan Yee Kew, the ban that came into effect on November 1 was unjustified.

She similarly disputed Shahidan’s claim that alcohol sales were causing problems in society, and his attempt to conflate licensed liquor sales with illegally produced alcohol.

Tan also said Shahidan’s proposal for conditional licensing must be accompanied by clear guidelines and approval process, failing which it would invite corruption and abuse.

“If it’s case-to-case with no guidelines and SOPs, then we won’t know who is in charge and any enforcement officer can ask for money.

“Make it transparent, give clear guidelines and take action against those who broke the law, not those who adhered to it all these years.”

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng both expressed frustration with Shahidan’s statement in Parliament, with the former criticising the minister for failing to clarify the topic despite its significance.

“Utterly confusing. Haphazardly made,” Yeoh said.

Lim said that until Shahidan could substantiate his claim of societal ills linked to alcohol sales by medicine halls and convenience stores, DBKL should reinstate the previous system.

While customers can still purchase beer at such premises, they can only be sold from 7am to 9pm.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said there should be a standard policy that would make it fair and allow small shops to earn a living.

He also said there were already laws to deal with any objections to Muslims consuming alcohol, which could be enforced without needing additional legislation.