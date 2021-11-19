In Kuala Lumpur, soldier pleads not guilty to outraging girl’s modesty at vape shop

Zynetlee Von Zim, 27, (right) who pleaded not guilty, was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the girl at the premises in Taman Keramat here at 1.28pm on October 5 this year. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A soldier was charged in the Ampang Magistrates’ Court here today with outraging the modesty of a 18-year-old girl at an outlet selling vape liquid.

However, Zynetlee Von Zim, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the girl at the premises in Taman Keramat here at 1.28pm on October 5 this year.

The offence provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years, or fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nur Maizan Rahim set bail at RM4,000 with one surety and also ordered the accused to report himself at the nearest police station once a month.

The court set January 12 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Ameera Sam Kamaruddin prosecuted, while lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli represented Zynetlee. — Bernama