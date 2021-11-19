FT Ministry considering extending aid for economically impacted traders

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks during Question Time at the Dewan Negara sitting, October 7, 2021. The minister said today he would be discussing with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the need to extend the aid for traders in the Federal Territory. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — A move to extend the assistance provided to traders facing hardship in the Federal Territory in the form of rental exemptions and reductions will be considered, says Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim

The assistance, he said is due to end in December.

The minister said he would be discussing with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the need to extend the aid.

“We are thinking of next year and to what extent it can be considered,” he said to reporters after visiting Souq [email protected] Putra, the largest chocolate sales centre in the Klang Valley here today.

Also present was Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain.

He said considering that the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan are now in Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), the Federal Territories Ministry will provide aid in various forms to rejuvenate the economy.

According to Shahidan, in Putrajaya alone, a total of RM4.78 million had been channeled in the form of contributions, rental discounts and licensing fee exemptions in 2020 and this year, in a move to ease the burden faced by small traders who were affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

In Kuala Lumpur, Shahidan said his ministry had instructed Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to provide 1,000 lots for new businesses especially for young traders because the Covid-19 pandemic had affected them most.

In another development, Shahidan said he had not received any complaints on Putrajaya via his personal number 019-4545111 and most of the complaints he received were about problems in Kuala Lumpur.

He said normally action will be taken within two hours.

“Many don’t quite understand my portfolio as a Federal Territories Minister because I have received calls from other states requesting for the installation of pipes and meters,” he said, explaining that the line was meant for residents in the Federal Territory including problems faced by the people. — Bernama