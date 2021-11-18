Melaka polls: Perikatan’s Mohd Rafiq announces 13 pledges to voters in Telok Mas

Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen gives a speech after Isyak prayers at the Chinese Mosque in Melaka September 7, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for the Telok Mas state seat Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen today announced 13 pledges to voters in the constituency if he is given the mandate in the state election on November 20.

He said among them was to have a weekly meeting with the people — as he did when he was the Paya Rumput assemblyman before — to make it easier for residents in the area to voice out their problems.

“I will also work to strengthen the people’s economy in various sectors such as tourism, as this place is also famous for its grilled fish, besides upgrading facilities in Pulau Besar to attract tourists, which will provide economic benefits to the residents.

“Besides continuing the ‘Gerai Prihatin Rakyat’ programme which offers cheaper prices than the market, we will upgrade the facilities for many fishermen and hawkers here,” he said during a press conference regarding the 13 pledges here today.

Mohd Rafiq, who is also Melaka PN chairman, said he also intended to introduce free Quran recitation and extra classes for children in the Telok Mas constituency, besides expanding broadband access, upgrading sports facilities and providing ambulance and hearse services.

“I am also doing my best to work with the authorities to eradicate the drug problem as well as that of online gambling premises, because there are complaints from those who are concerned about this social problem,” he said.

The Telok Mas state seat sees a four-cornered contest among Mohd Rafiq, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Muhammad Ariff Adly Mohammad (Independent).

In the 14th General Election, the Telok Mas seat was won by Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu) with a majority of 1,288 votes.

The EC set polling date for the Melaka state election on November 20 following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the chief minister at the time. — Bernama