People are seen waiting for the bus in Kuala Lumpur October 28, 2021. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The country's daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain above the 6,000-mark, with the Ministry of Health recording 6,380 new transmissions as of noon today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,569,533.

Yesterday, 6,288 new cases were recorded in a continuation of an uptrend that has spanned eleven days. Selangor topped the list with 1,615 cases.

MORE TO COME