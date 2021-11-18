Covid-19: SDMC says 311 new cases in Sarawak today with 10 requiring respiratory support

JPBN in a statement said that only the Kuching district recorded three digits new cases at 112, while the Miri district had 39, Serian (19), Sibu and Bintulu (18 each), Lawas (14) and Betong and Limbang 13 cases each. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, Nov 18 — Sarawak today recorded 311 new Covid-19 cases with 10 of them suffering from lung infection and needing respiratory assistance, according to the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

JPBN in a statement said that only the Kuching district recorded three digits new cases at 112, while the Miri district had 39, Serian (19), Sibu and Bintulu (18 each), Lawas (14) and Betong and Limbang 13 cases each.

Nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded today, with three of them reported between November 12 and 15, while three fatalities each on November 16 and 17 respectively.

The deaths involved those aged between 41 and 77 who had a background of diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. — Bernama