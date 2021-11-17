Sabah Speaker rules Mohammadin Ketapi still Segama rep after quitting Warisan

Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi, a former federal tourism and culture announced his resignation from Warisan last month to be a government-friendly independent assemblyman. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 ― Segama assemblyman Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi’s departure from Parti Warisan Sabah does not require that he vacate his seat, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Kadzim M. Yahya declared today.

He was clarifying the effect of Mohammadin’s exit from Warisan on October 30 and the subsequent appearance of a sworn statement the latter purportedly signed claiming he would relinquish the seat upon resigning from the party.

“Yesterday I met with Mohammadin personally and interviewed him about several documents received, including the ‘Aku Janji’ pledge that he signed before the state polls last September, while still with Warisan,” Kadzim told a news conference here.

“During the interview I told him I had received a letter allegedly signed by him which was presented by a law firm. He denied appointing the law firm and signing the resignation letter,” he added.

Kadzim said Mohammadin, who is also Lahad Datu MP, told him he had no reason to resign as an assemblyman.

He stressed that an undated letter was illegitimate, and so Mohammadin is not deemed to have resigned.

He cited the lack of progress as an Opposition lawmaker as among the reasons he quit the party.

Mohammadin is the third assemblyman to leave Warisan after Sebatik representative Hassan A. Gani Pg Amir and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob.